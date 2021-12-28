 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Basketball Game Thread and How to Watch: Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh

Get that ACC W boys!

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Basketball: Texas A&amp;M CC at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish started ACC play weeks ago with the lone game against the Boston College Eagles... but we can go ahead and forget that game ever happend. Notre Dame’s reall ACC schedule begins tonight on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Panthers are struggling early this year — more so than the Irish. At 5-7, Pitt’s best win was a close game at home against St. John’s. The Panthers have scored just 60 points a game against their opponents, so they aren’t very dynamic shooting the ball. Notre Dame certainly shouldn’t be pointing any fingers, but a recent surge in shooting percentage shows that they have the tools needed to win these types of games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 4 point favorite over Pitt with an over/under of 126.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, December 28th @ 8:00 PM EST
Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA
How to Watch: ACC Network

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

