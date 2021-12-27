On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released their depth chart for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Even without the opt-out stuff, this depth chart saw more changes than it did all season long (possibly). Let’s take a look at it.

OFFENSE

Depth Chart — OFFENSE QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT #17 Jack Coan #22 Logan Diggs #4 Kevin Austin #21 Lorenzo Styles #0 Braden Lenzy #87 Michael Mayer #76 Joe Alt #73 Andrew Kristofic #55 Jarrett Patterson #62 Cain Madden #54 Blake Fisher #10 Drew Pyne OR #25 Chris Tyree #16 Deion Colzie #29 Matt Salerno #83 Jayden Thomas #85 George Takacs #79 Tosh Baker #52 Zeke Correll #78 Pat Coogan #56 John Dirksen #77 Quinn Carroll OR #12 Tyler Buchner - - - - #88 Mitchell Evans - #50 Rocco Spindler - - -

For the first time all year, there is an “OR” listed between quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner. It likely only puts in print what’s been happening all season. Audric Estime was NOT listed on the depth chart at running back, and to replace Kyren Williams, Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs have that “OR” between them. Matt Salerno continues to backup freshman Lorenzo Styles at the slot, and freshman Jayden Thomas makes his first appearance on the depth chart as the backup to Braden Lenzy. Josh Lugg is out with a knee injury, and will be replaced at right tackle by freshman Blake Fisher — making his return from his own knee injury in the first game of the season.

DEFENSE

Depth Chart — DEFENSE VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB #7 Isaiah Foskey #57 Jayson Ademilola #41 Kurt Hinish #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #27 JD Bertrand #40 Drew White #24 Jack Kiser #5 Cam Hart #11 Ramon Henderson #3 Houston Griffith #6 Clarence Lewis #9 Justin Ademilola #99 Rylie Mills #56 Howard Cross #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah #32 Prince Kollie #52 Bo Bauer #10 Isaiah Pryor #15 Ryan Barnes #26 Xavier Watts #2 D.J. Brown #28 TaRiq Bracy #48 Will Schweitzer OR #56 Howard Cross #54 Jacob Lacey OR #90 Alexander Ehrensberger - - #12 Jordan Botelho - - - -

The defensive changes weren’t as dramatic as the offense, but very notable all the same. Freshman Will Schweitzer makes his first appearance on the depth chart at the VYPER. Schweitzer takes Jordan Botelho’s spot there, and Botelho moves over as the 3rd string ROVER. There is an “OR” between NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Alexander Ehrensberger at the SDE spot behind Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Freshman Ryan Barnes is now backing up Cam Hart at cornerback — the first time on the depth chart for Barnes. Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts appear to be the tag team duo to replace Kyle Hamilton at strong safety, while Houston Griffith remains the starter at free safety with D.J. Brown backing him up (for whatever reason).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Depth Chart — SPECIAL TEAMS KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN #39 Jonathan Doerer #39 Jonathan Doere #19 Jay Bramblett #65 Michael Vinson #19 Jay Bramblett #29 Matt Salerno #25 Chris Tyree #91 Josh Bryan #91 Josh Bryan #39 Jonathan Doerer #44 Alex Peitsch #30 Jake Rittman - #29 Matt Salerno

No big surprises here. matt Salerno will take over for Kyren Williams as the punt returner with no backup listed. Salerno will also be back at kick return along with Chris Tyree.

