According to a report by Irish Sports Dailey’s Matt Freeman, Notre Dame’s Josh Lugg will be out of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

BREAKING | Notre Dame RT Josh Lugg will miss the Fiesta Bowl due to injury. https://t.co/C7iThsHnwR — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 27, 2021

Lugg reportedly injured his knee during bowl practice and required surgery.

Josh started all twelve of Notre Dame’s games this season at right tackle, and was having a fairly solid year. While Notre Dame saw four different starters at left tackle, Lugg manned the other side of the line admirably.

Freshman Blake Fisher was the season-opening starter at left tackle before he was injured in that first game against Florida State. Fisher was named as the replacement for Lugg on the right side in the Fiesta Bowl. The other options might be Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody — both of whom were starters at left tackle at one point this season before true freshman Joe Alt finally took over for most of the second half of the schedule.

Notre Dame freshman OL Blake Fisher will start at right tackle for Josh Lugg. pic.twitter.com/YHey7cSUbv — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 27, 2021

So... the Irish are rolling with two true freshmen on the outside of the offensive line.