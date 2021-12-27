According to The Athletic’s Brendan marks, the Duke Blue Devils are postponing their next two games — one of which is against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The reason for the postponement is because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Duke basketball program.

Duke’s next two games — against Clemson on Wednesday, and Notre Dame on Saturday — have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils’ program, @TheAthleticCBB has learned. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) December 27, 2021

This game was scheduled to be played on New year’s Day at 6:00 PM inside Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, which would be just shortly after the football team finishes up in the Fiesta Bowl.

No word has been given about make-up dates and times. The Irish are re-opening up ACC play on Tuesday this week with a trip to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Irish suffered a humiliating defeat in the ACC opener against the Boston College Eagles in Chesnut Hill, but followed that up with a nice victory over the then #10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

We will be sure to pass on any updates as they are given.