OFD Podcast: The Notre Dame Christmas Miracle of Hawaii

Merry Christmas! Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are taking a little bit of a breather this week, but we decided to once again RE-GIFT a fantastic episode for all of you Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans to enjoy.

Now it’s a tradition.

Christmas Eve marks the 13th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 49-21 win over the Hawaii Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl. Not only was it a tremendously fun game to watch, but it also finally ended Notre Dame’s bowl losing streak that stretched back to their last win in January of 1994.

We sat down to watch a one-hour cut-up of the game and this is the podcast... us commenting all the way through. In fact, there are two versions of this podcast. This one has the game sound with it to follow along, and the other version has no game sound - which can be found by searching the OFD Podcast. The one with no game sound is available so that you can watch a video of the same version of the game while listening to us riff all over it. That YouTube link IS RIGHT HERE.

We hope you enjoy whatever version you choose (why not both?) and from everyone, over at One Foot Down, have a bright and loving holiday season.

You can listen to the show in the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

