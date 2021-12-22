On Wednesday, ON3’s matt Zenitz reported that Notre Dame Fighting Irish freshman safety Khari Gee has entered the transfer portal.
Notre Dame freshman defensive back Khari Gee has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 23, 2021
This news was also verified by Blue-Gold Illustrated.
Gee was a 3-Star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he enrolled at Notre Dame in June of 2021. He was once a commitment for the LSU Tigers but Notre Dame flipped him on December 18 of last year. He held a very respectable offer list that included the Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Cincinnati Bearcats, and many more.
Gee took a redshirt during his freshman year, and most reporting about the freshman during fall ca,p didn’t have much about Gee and his progress. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at whatever school that he chooses to attend. Good luck to him at his next destination.
Notre Dame’s numbers aren’t very encouraging overall at safety, but with the emergence of young guys like Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, they should still be fine in 2022 and 2023 — although the addition of a handful of safeties in the 2023 class would be nice.
2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th Year
|Quarterback
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III
|Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jadarian Price
|Logan Diggs, Audric Estime
|Chris Tyree
|-
|C'Bo Flemister*
|Tight End
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|George Takacs*
|Wide Receiver
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis*
|Center
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Zeke Correll*
|Jarrett Patterson*
|Guard
|Billy Schrauth
|Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|John Dirksen*
|Tackle
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll*
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey
|Jayson Ademilola
|Defensive End
|Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu*
|Justin Ademilola*
|Linebacker
|Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia
|-
|Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand*
|Bo Bauer
|Safety
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|K.J. Wallace*
|D.J. Brown*
|Cornerback
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson
|Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord
|Cam Hart*
|-
|Specialists
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|46/85 (25)
|61/85 (15)
|74/85 (13)
|87/85 (13)
