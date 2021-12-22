On Wednesday, ON3’s matt Zenitz reported that Notre Dame Fighting Irish freshman safety Khari Gee has entered the transfer portal.

This news was also verified by Blue-Gold Illustrated.

Gee was a 3-Star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he enrolled at Notre Dame in June of 2021. He was once a commitment for the LSU Tigers but Notre Dame flipped him on December 18 of last year. He held a very respectable offer list that included the Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Cincinnati Bearcats, and many more.

Gee took a redshirt during his freshman year, and most reporting about the freshman during fall ca,p didn’t have much about Gee and his progress. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at whatever school that he chooses to attend. Good luck to him at his next destination.

Notre Dame’s numbers aren’t very encouraging overall at safety, but with the emergence of young guys like Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, they should still be fine in 2022 and 2023 — although the addition of a handful of safeties in the 2023 class would be nice.