Without question one of the biggest topics of conversation about “next year” for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish revolves around the numbers at wide receiver in South Bend. National Signing Day kind of broke a few people, and those people made more people, and now we have a huge fanbase looking for answers.

While we don’t offer definitive answers for Notre Dame’s numbers deficit at WR in 2022, Jude put together a fairly comprehensive list of options to take a look at for transfer season. The Irish can’t bring in just anyone due to admission standards for undergrad transfers, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a handful of possible players out there.

To be honest, I’m not sure we are going to hear a whole lot about the focused target group for at least a couple of weeks. Between the bowl game, and the next signing day in February — there’s a lot going on with the program. Of course, if things do start to happen that have a little more meat on the bone, we’ll be sure to talk about it.

2022 WR Transfer Portal Options for Notre Dame Name School 247 Sports Rating Stars PFF 2021 grade 2021 snaps Most used as... Academic Year Transfer Possible? Height (in.) Weight Notes Name School 247 Sports Rating Stars PFF 2021 grade 2021 snaps Most used as... Academic Year Transfer Possible? Height (in.) Weight Notes Deion Smith LSU 0.9691 4 71.1 135 Wide Freshman Yes 75 203 Al'vonte Woodard Texas 0.9518 4 54.7 53 Wide Senior Yes 74 193 Trey Palmer LSU 0.9499 4 59.3 484 Slot Junior Maybe 72 180 Xavier Williams Alabama 0.9405 4 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe "Medical issues" kept him out of 2021 Jalen "Boobie" Curry Arizona 0.9209 4 64.6 277 Wide Junior Maybe 74 211 Darin Turner Arkansas 0.9186 4 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 75 205 Taj Harris Syracuse 0.9000 4 68.3 169 Slot Senior Maybe, but no 74 180 Recent reports suggested Harris has academic work still to do in order to qualify to play at another school next season. Keveon Mullins South Carolina 0.8986 4 n/a 6 Kick return Junior No 75 242 Nikko Remigio Cal 0.8971 4 63.2 530 Slot Yes 70 190 Graduate Marquez Ezzard Georgia Tech 0.8939 4 55.1 17 Wide Senior Maybe 74 212 Jadan Blue Temple 0.8900 3 57.7 414 Slot Senior Yes 72 190 Graduated Ricky White Michigan State 0.8860 3 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 73 185 D'Marcus Adams FAU 0.8858 3 59.2 132 Wide Junior Maybe 72 180 Previously transferred Ke'von Ahmad UCF 0.8842 3 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe 72 195 Demarcus Gregory South Florida 0.8791 3 59.9 406 Wide Senior Maybe 73 200 Previously transferred Keontez Lewis UCLA 0.8788 3 49.6 213 Wide Freshman Yes 75 197 Keithron Lee Texas 0.8763 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Yes 70 175 Was arrested in June; allegedly strangled girlfriend Kundarrius Taylor UAB 0.8730 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe, but no 75 200 JUCO Ger-Cari Caldwell South Carolina 0.8727 3 62.5 10 Wide Sophomore No 77 200 Jafar Armstrong Illinois 0.8709 3 56.5 3 Wide Graduate Yes 73 220 Cam Johnson Vanderbilt 0.8700 3 58 589 Slot Junior Yes 72 200 Graduated Norval Black Penn State 0.8690 3 n/a 0 n/a Senior Maybe 73 178 Community College Ian Stewart Michigan State 0.8680 3 57.3 30 Wide Sophomore No 75 215 Marquez Bell Cincinnati 0.8614 3 56.6 12 Slot Sophomore No 73 180 Justin Marshall Louisville 0.8600 3 64.2 507 Wide Senior Yes 75 213 Joshua Moore Texas 0.8500 3 59.4 440 Wide Junior Maybe 73 168 Verbal altercation with Sark Sam Brown West Virginia 0.8500 3 71.4 24 Wide Sophomore No 74 200 Justin Menard UCF 0.8493 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe 71 180 Chris Carpenter Colorado 0.8485 3 55.7 77 Slot Sophomore No 73 160 Kobay White Boston College 0.8482 3 63.3 81 Wide Graduate Yes 71 198 Dylan Robinson Houston 0.8477 3 n/a 0 n/a Sophomore No 73 185 Ezeriah Anderson Iowa State 0.8465 3 68.4 138 Wide Junior Maybe 77 230 Dylan McGill Minnesota 0.8443 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Yes 75 210 Jaden Mitchell Arizona 0.8426 3 n/a 0 n/a Junior Maybe 69 180 ACL tears in both knees Da'Quan Bailey-Brown Southern Miss 0.8401 3 52.3 151 Slot Senior Maybe 69 170 JUCO Miles Marshall Indiana 0.8400 3 57.6 617 Wide Senior Yes 76 212 Graduated RaJae Johnson UAB 0.8400 3 62.2 560 Wide Senior Yes 76 225 Graduated Isaiah Esdale West Virginia 0.8400 3 72.3 471 Wide Senior Yes 71 202 Graduated Elijah Canion Auburn 0.8400 3 72.9 67 Wide Sophomore No 76 214 TJ Steele TCU 0.8400 3 n/a 1 Kick return Freshman Yes 72 211 Coye Fairman Memphis 0.8399 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 75 203 Opted out of 2020 COVID season Sharod Johnson Syracuse 0.8383 3 54.8 457 Wide Senior Yes 71 185 Graduate Bryson Smith Houston 0.8378 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 71 170 May have academic issue? Jessie Parson III Rutgers 0.8336 3 53.4 13 Slot Sophomore No 70 170 Jaylen Hall WMU 0.8300 3 70 793 Wide Senior Yes 75 185 Amir Abdur-Rahman Vanderbilt 0.8300 3 63.1 331 Wide Senior Yes 76 215 Tarique Milton Iowa State 0.8300 3 69.4 180 Wide Senior Yes 70 195 Koy Moore LSU 0.8300 3 64.8 103 Slot Sophomore No 70 174 Aaron Holloway UNLV 0.8207 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Yes 71 195 Russell Thompson-Bishop Syracuse 0.8206 3 n/a 0 n/a Graduate Yes 71 247 Tyrone Howell Kansas State 0.8200 3 60.7 299 Wide Junior Maybe 75 200 Community College guy Latrell Fordham Eastern Michigan 0.8200 3 63.5 100 Wide Freshman Yes 76 178 Jesiah Davis Virginia 0.8200 3 n/a 0 n/a Freshman Yes 75 180