Without question one of the biggest topics of conversation about “next year” for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish revolves around the numbers at wide receiver in South Bend. National Signing Day kind of broke a few people, and those people made more people, and now we have a huge fanbase looking for answers.
While we don’t offer definitive answers for Notre Dame’s numbers deficit at WR in 2022, Jude put together a fairly comprehensive list of options to take a look at for transfer season. The Irish can’t bring in just anyone due to admission standards for undergrad transfers, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a handful of possible players out there.
To be honest, I’m not sure we are going to hear a whole lot about the focused target group for at least a couple of weeks. Between the bowl game, and the next signing day in February — there’s a lot going on with the program. Of course, if things do start to happen that have a little more meat on the bone, we’ll be sure to talk about it.
2022 WR Transfer Portal Options for Notre Dame
|Name
|School
|247 Sports Rating
|Stars
|PFF 2021 grade
|2021 snaps
|Most used as...
|Academic Year
|Transfer Possible?
|Height (in.)
|Weight
|Notes
|Deion Smith
|LSU
|0.9691
|4
|71.1
|135
|Wide
|Freshman
|Yes
|75
|203
|Al'vonte Woodard
|Texas
|0.9518
|4
|54.7
|53
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|74
|193
|Trey Palmer
|LSU
|0.9499
|4
|59.3
|484
|Slot
|Junior
|Maybe
|72
|180
|Xavier Williams
|Alabama
|0.9405
|4
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Senior
|Maybe
|"Medical issues" kept him out of 2021
|Jalen "Boobie" Curry
|Arizona
|0.9209
|4
|64.6
|277
|Wide
|Junior
|Maybe
|74
|211
|Darin Turner
|Arkansas
|0.9186
|4
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Sophomore
|No
|75
|205
|Taj Harris
|Syracuse
|0.9000
|4
|68.3
|169
|Slot
|Senior
|Maybe, but no
|74
|180
|Recent reports suggested Harris has academic work still to do in order to qualify to play at another school next season.
|Keveon Mullins
|South Carolina
|0.8986
|4
|n/a
|6
|Kick return
|Junior
|No
|75
|242
|Nikko Remigio
|Cal
|0.8971
|4
|63.2
|530
|Slot
|Yes
|70
|190
|Graduate
|Marquez Ezzard
|Georgia Tech
|0.8939
|4
|55.1
|17
|Wide
|Senior
|Maybe
|74
|212
|Jadan Blue
|Temple
|0.8900
|3
|57.7
|414
|Slot
|Senior
|Yes
|72
|190
|Graduated
|Ricky White
|Michigan State
|0.8860
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Sophomore
|No
|73
|185
|D'Marcus Adams
|FAU
|0.8858
|3
|59.2
|132
|Wide
|Junior
|Maybe
|72
|180
|Previously transferred
|Ke'von Ahmad
|UCF
|0.8842
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Senior
|Maybe
|72
|195
|Demarcus Gregory
|South Florida
|0.8791
|3
|59.9
|406
|Wide
|Senior
|Maybe
|73
|200
|Previously transferred
|Keontez Lewis
|UCLA
|0.8788
|3
|49.6
|213
|Wide
|Freshman
|Yes
|75
|197
|Keithron Lee
|Texas
|0.8763
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Freshman
|Yes
|70
|175
|Was arrested in June; allegedly strangled girlfriend
|Kundarrius Taylor
|UAB
|0.8730
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Junior
|Maybe, but no
|75
|200
|JUCO
|Ger-Cari Caldwell
|South Carolina
|0.8727
|3
|62.5
|10
|Wide
|Sophomore
|No
|77
|200
|Jafar Armstrong
|Illinois
|0.8709
|3
|56.5
|3
|Wide
|Graduate
|Yes
|73
|220
|Cam Johnson
|Vanderbilt
|0.8700
|3
|58
|589
|Slot
|Junior
|Yes
|72
|200
|Graduated
|Norval Black
|Penn State
|0.8690
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Senior
|Maybe
|73
|178
|Community College
|Ian Stewart
|Michigan State
|0.8680
|3
|57.3
|30
|Wide
|Sophomore
|No
|75
|215
|Marquez Bell
|Cincinnati
|0.8614
|3
|56.6
|12
|Slot
|Sophomore
|No
|73
|180
|Justin Marshall
|Louisville
|0.8600
|3
|64.2
|507
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|75
|213
|Joshua Moore
|Texas
|0.8500
|3
|59.4
|440
|Wide
|Junior
|Maybe
|73
|168
|Verbal altercation with Sark
|Sam Brown
|West Virginia
|0.8500
|3
|71.4
|24
|Wide
|Sophomore
|No
|74
|200
|Justin Menard
|UCF
|0.8493
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Junior
|Maybe
|71
|180
|Chris Carpenter
|Colorado
|0.8485
|3
|55.7
|77
|Slot
|Sophomore
|No
|73
|160
|Kobay White
|Boston College
|0.8482
|3
|63.3
|81
|Wide
|Graduate
|Yes
|71
|198
|Dylan Robinson
|Houston
|0.8477
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Sophomore
|No
|73
|185
|Ezeriah Anderson
|Iowa State
|0.8465
|3
|68.4
|138
|Wide
|Junior
|Maybe
|77
|230
|Dylan McGill
|Minnesota
|0.8443
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Freshman
|Yes
|75
|210
|Jaden Mitchell
|Arizona
|0.8426
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Junior
|Maybe
|69
|180
|ACL tears in both knees
|Da'Quan Bailey-Brown
|Southern Miss
|0.8401
|3
|52.3
|151
|Slot
|Senior
|Maybe
|69
|170
|JUCO
|Miles Marshall
|Indiana
|0.8400
|3
|57.6
|617
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|76
|212
|Graduated
|RaJae Johnson
|UAB
|0.8400
|3
|62.2
|560
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|76
|225
|Graduated
|Isaiah Esdale
|West Virginia
|0.8400
|3
|72.3
|471
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|71
|202
|Graduated
|Elijah Canion
|Auburn
|0.8400
|3
|72.9
|67
|Wide
|Sophomore
|No
|76
|214
|TJ Steele
|TCU
|0.8400
|3
|n/a
|1
|Kick return
|Freshman
|Yes
|72
|211
|Coye Fairman
|Memphis
|0.8399
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Graduate
|Yes
|75
|203
|Opted out of 2020 COVID season
|Sharod Johnson
|Syracuse
|0.8383
|3
|54.8
|457
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|71
|185
|Graduate
|Bryson Smith
|Houston
|0.8378
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Graduate
|Yes
|71
|170
|May have academic issue?
|Jessie Parson III
|Rutgers
|0.8336
|3
|53.4
|13
|Slot
|Sophomore
|No
|70
|170
|Jaylen Hall
|WMU
|0.8300
|3
|70
|793
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|75
|185
|Amir Abdur-Rahman
|Vanderbilt
|0.8300
|3
|63.1
|331
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|76
|215
|Tarique Milton
|Iowa State
|0.8300
|3
|69.4
|180
|Wide
|Senior
|Yes
|70
|195
|Koy Moore
|LSU
|0.8300
|3
|64.8
|103
|Slot
|Sophomore
|No
|70
|174
|Aaron Holloway
|UNLV
|0.8207
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Freshman
|Yes
|71
|195
|Russell Thompson-Bishop
|Syracuse
|0.8206
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Graduate
|Yes
|71
|247
|Tyrone Howell
|Kansas State
|0.8200
|3
|60.7
|299
|Wide
|Junior
|Maybe
|75
|200
|Community College guy
|Latrell Fordham
|Eastern Michigan
|0.8200
|3
|63.5
|100
|Wide
|Freshman
|Yes
|76
|178
|Jesiah Davis
|Virginia
|0.8200
|3
|n/a
|0
|n/a
|Freshman
|Yes
|75
|180
