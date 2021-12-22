QUICK RECAP: Notre Dame edged out Texas A&M-CC 83-73 with the long ball

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish knocked in 16 three point shots while dealing with just a 6 man rotation to beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 83-73 during a home game matinee. Trey Wertz was out for the Irish, and Mike Brey did what Mike Brey does — he kept a small bench.

The Islanders were up for the challenge against the Irish in the first half and went up 19-10 to start the game. Texas A&M-CC shot 64% from behind the 3 point line and 47% overall as they fought their way into a small halftime deficit of 5 points against the Irish with the help of a 9 man rotation. Notre Dame didn’t shoot it quite as well, but Paul Atkinson was steady close to the basket and on the foul line, and put up 10 points for the cause.

Notre Dame kept turning the ball over despite shooting well in the second half, and it was those turnovers that helped the Islanders take a 1 point lead with 11:26 left in the game. Notre Dame was unfazed, and moved the ball around to get open looks for the deep shots — and they kept going down, as the Irish finished the game strong for a 83-73 win.

Dane Goodwin led all scorers with 21 points that mostly came from his 5 three pointers. Blake Wesley put in 15 points and created 9 assists on the day, while Cormac Ryan and Paul Atkinson both finished with 14 points. Prentiss Hubb, who has struggled mightily for most of the early part of the season, was 4-7 from the floor for 11 points and had 5 assists as well.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame was an 18 point favorite against the Islanders, so the outcome was mildly disappointing from that aspect.

Notre Dame is now 6-5 (0-1) on the year as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on the 28th to start their long ACC schedule.