OFD Podcast: As we wait for Notre Dame’s bowl game, other things are happening

Brendan and Jude pull tag team duty for the pod machine as we are living in what is essentially a “bye week” for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In this episode:

The Kedon Slovis situation, and the thought process about his fit at Notre Dame.

Is there a real need for a quarterback transfer at Notre Dame.

Fiesta Bowl opt outs and transfers, and why the Oklahoma State Cowboys don’t really have any.

Brendan drags Josh about EMU’s blowout loss to Liberty despite the obvious CIA interference that happened with the officiating.

The OFD Bowl Challenge pick-em thing is off to a fun start.

Looking ahead at the orange and black OSU.

Christmas movie staples. How many of the classics do you enjoy?

The WR situation and the transfer portal.

National signing day has come and gone, and the biggest take away might be that NIL ruled the day.

Urban Meyer’s future.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

