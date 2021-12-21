 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball: Wins, Rings, and GOATs Galore

A little WBB round up for your reading pleasure

By Matt Greene
NCAA Womens Basketball: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bringing It Around Town

Well, people, there have been some things happening with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team in the last week or so. They have been all good things. So that we don’t lose sight of any great aspects to this season, let’s get us all squared away and back on track to knowing what has been happening in this month of December surrounding the NDWBB.

Games Played and Other Happenings

Since we left off with you all, the Irish played three games. After the loss to UConn in Storrs, the Irish travelled to Valparaiso to play the Valpo women’s team. They got the 73-56 victory pretty handily. In the process of the road win, Olivia Miles recorded a triple-double. She was the seventh player all-time in the program and the second freshman to accomplish this feat (coincidentally, Marina Mabrey was the first freshman to complete this feat also in a game at Valparaiso).

Next up was the Irish taking on Purdue-Fort Wayne at home. This was another very dominant win, this time at home, as the Irish took care of the Mastadons 78-41. But, the main story of the day was what happened in the pregame ceremony. Muffet McGraw, former head coach and absolute GOAT in all of Notre Dame Athletics, was added to the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor. This was something we all saw coming, we were just wondering when it was going to happen.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four-Semifinals-Connecticut vs Notre Dame Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Muffet had an awesome speech, the whole ceremony was amazing, and Jack Swarbrick did the thing. Swarbrick announced that there will be THE STATUE being put up outside of Purcell Pavilion. The Muffet statue is finally happening, and we all rejoice!

Finally, the Irish just played another ACC game this past Sunday afternoon against Pittsburgh. They absolutely dominated Pitt for the whole game. The final score was 85-59 for a statement home, conference win. The freshman on the team continued to lead the way. Olivia Miles got herself another double-double, and Sonia Citron added 15 point of her own on the way to winning ACC Freshman of the Week yet again.

After those three straight wins, the Irish continue to climb the rankings ladder. They now sit at #20 in the nation in the AP Top 25 poll. Additionally, the Irish sit tied for first place in the ACC. They are 2-0, and the only other 2-0 team in the conference is #5 NC State.

The next game is on Wednesday, December 22 at 8:30 PM Eastern time when the Irish travel to DePaul to play the Blue Demons. Find that game on FS1 and the Notre Dame Radio Network.

