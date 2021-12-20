The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going to need to hit the transfer portal this offseason. While most of the focus has been at the wide receiver position, it appears Notre Dame at least kicked the tires on quarterback Kedon Slovis who is transferring away from the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley.

The news certainly raises a few eyebrows. How confident is Notre Dame with Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne as QB1 and QB2 in 2022? If Slovis would come to Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman and Tommy rees would have to talk Buchner into NOT transferring himself, and probably also into taking a redshirt for the season.

It feels like a tricky situation to get into for the start of a new regime.

It may all be a moot point anyway. It appears that Slovis is favoring the Pittsburgh Panthers after they won the ACC on the arm of Kenny Pickett who is entering the NFL Draft. Plus, Tommy Rees just solidified Notre Dame’s position with this comment:

“We feel really good about the quarterbacks that are on our roster.”

So, yeah... this is all pretty much a big nothing burger for Notre Dame — but should it be? Do you wish Notre Dame would have pressed Slovis harder and tried to really get him to come to South Bend?

Poll Should Notre Dame have pushed harder for Kedon Slovis SLOV-Yes

No-VIS vote view results 18% SLOV-Yes (161 votes)

81% No-VIS (709 votes) 870 votes total Vote Now