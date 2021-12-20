Notre Dame VS Oklahoma State: Projected depth chart in the Fiesta Bowl

We are less than two weeks away from a Fiesta Bowl matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s time to start figuring this thuing out a little bit. Coaching changes and players opting out can lead to some depth chart changes — so let’s take a stab at it, and project how the depth chart will look for Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

OFFENSE

Depth Chart — OFFENSE QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT #17 Jack Coan #22 Logan Diggs #4 Kevin Austin #21 Lorenzo Styles #0 Braden Lenzy #87 Michael Mayer #76 Joe Alt #73 Andrew Kristofic #55 Jarrett Patterson #62 Cain Madden #75 Josh Lugg #10 Drew Pyne OR #25 Chris Tyree #16 Deion Colzie #29 Matt Salerno #83 Jayden Thomas #85 George Takacs #79 Tosh Baker #52 Zeke Correll #78 Pat Coogan #56 John Dirksen #77 Quinn Carroll #12 Tyler Buchner OR #24 Audric Estime - - - #88 Mitchell Evans - #50 Rocco Spindler - - -

The only Irish opt-out that genuinely affects this game is that of running back Kyren Williams. While the loss of one of the best running backs in program history is a big blow, Notre Dame did a pretty nice job of bringing along Logan Diggs throughout the year. Chris Tyree should be as healthy and explosive as he’s ever bee, and Audric Estime will probably be the third option (power) as C’Bo Flemister has all but disappeared. I threw wide receiver Jayden Thomas into the two deep. Lorenzo Styles has took over at the slot, but Styles was also listed as the backup to Braden Lenzy — and I think this bowl prep gets Thomas in a place to be the backup there. The offensive line remains intact. I don’t believe we will see Blake Fisher at all in the game despite him returning to the practice field.

DEFENSE

Depth Chart — DEFENSE VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB #7 Isaiah Foskey #57 Jayson Ademilola #41 Kurt Hinish #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #27 JD Bertrand #40 Drew White #24 Jack Kiser #5 Cam Hart #3 Houston Griffith #2 DJ Brown #6 Clarence Lewis #9 Justin Ademilola #99 Rylie Mills #56 Howard Cross #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah #32 Prince Kollie #52 Bo Bauer OR #10 Isaiah Pryor #11 Ramon Henderson #16 KJ Wallace #10 Isaiah Pryor #28 TaRiq Bracy OR #12 Jordan Botelho #54 Jacob Lacey #54 Jacob Lacey #90 Alexander Ehrensberger - - - - #26 Xavier Watts #11 Ramon Henderson -

The only real question here has to do with the secondary. No Kyle Hamilton is really no problem at all seeing as how the Irish have had to adjust to life without the consensus All-American for the last six games of the season. I’m curious as to how the quartet of Ramon Henderson, D.J. Brown, Xavier Watts, and Houston Griffith is used in the safety rotation — as well as in the nickel and dime packages. I believe all four will see significant time, but it’s the combination that I’m not certain of right now.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Depth Chart — SPECIAL TEAMS KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN #39 Jonathan Doerer #39 Jonathan Doere #19 Jay Bramblett #65 Michael Vinson #19 Jay Bramblett #29 Matt Salerno #25 Chris Tyree #91 Josh Bryan #91 Josh Bryan #39 Jonathan Doerer #44 Alex Peitsch #30 Jake Rittman OR #21 Lorenzo Styles #29 Matt Salerno

Special teams should mostly remain intact. I mostly expect Matt Salerno to be the main punt returner, but there could be the possibility of Lorenzo Styles back there as well. This is Jay Bramblett’s last game for the Irish before he transfers somewhere. It’s also Jonathan Doerer’s last game as well... so we are at the end of an era.

