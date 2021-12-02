LOYAL to Notre Dame Football (the shirt)

If there was one word to describe the chain of events at Notre Dame these past few days, it is LOYAL. The head coach from the past 12 years got on a plane to takeover a school down south, and he had some expectation that some of his Irish coaches were coming down with him at some point.

That, in fact, did not happen.

Marcus Freeman will be the new head coach of the Notre Dame football team, and all of the heavy hitters are staying in South Bend with him. Guys like Tommy Rees, Mike Elston, Matt Balis, Lance Taylor, and others have openly announced that they are returning in 2022 to Notre Dame.

That’s called LOYALTY. Whatever their reasons for remaining loyal to Notre Dame and the program may be, it’d the result that matters — and they’re still here.

Let’s celebrate that with a t-shirt and hoodie collection made for all the members of your family. Right now there is FREE shipping for orders over $70.