BREAKING NEWS BANNER OF JOY! MARCUS FREEMAN WILL BE THE NEW NOTRE DAME HEAD COACH

Filed under:

LOYAL to Notre Dame Football (the shirt)

And a hoodie for the whole loyal family

By Joshua Vowles

If there was one word to describe the chain of events at Notre Dame these past few days, it is LOYAL. The head coach from the past 12 years got on a plane to takeover a school down south, and he had some expectation that some of his Irish coaches were coming down with him at some point.

That, in fact, did not happen.

Marcus Freeman will be the new head coach of the Notre Dame football team, and all of the heavy hitters are staying in South Bend with him. Guys like Tommy Rees, Mike Elston, Matt Balis, Lance Taylor, and others have openly announced that they are returning in 2022 to Notre Dame.

That’s called LOYALTY. Whatever their reasons for remaining loyal to Notre Dame and the program may be, it’d the result that matters — and they’re still here.

