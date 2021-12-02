OFD Podcast: Notre Dame has a Marcus Freeman party, and everyone is staying

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are finally able to open up the podcat machine together - and what a happy day to do such a thing. In this episode:

HELLO!

Happy Honda Days! Brendan has a present for the human race.

REVIEWS!

We’re going to go ahead an skip the Stanford recap, because that’s what happens after massive blowouts.

The Brian Kelly situation.

How the news of Kelly’s departure unfolded, and our many feeling and takes about the events of Monday.

The infamous 7:00 AM meeting.

What was Kelly supposed to do?

I guess the only way to really look at it correctly is through the eyes of the mafia, because... THE BETRAYAL.

The momentum for Marcus Freeman was like nothing we had seen before. The desire for the defensive coordinator to become the next head coach galvanized fans, alumni, players, former players, recruits, and known Irish haters.

Tommy Rees is staying at Notre Dame because REESUS is BACK!

Kelly can’t get anyone to leave with him and his goldfish.

Conference Championship weekend means a ton to us, and we have all the picks.

GREG FLAMMANG SHOWS UP OUT OF NOWHERE BECAUSE THIS IS A PARTY!

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

