It’s been a truly incredible first half of December for Notre Dame and the football program, and it all started with the news that ended November — Brian Kelly is leaving the Irish for the LSU Tigers. It was a massive shockwave in the college football world, and that shockwave continued with the hiring of Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame’s new head coach.

A short time after all of that, we found out the fate of Notre Dame’s postseason. How ironic it all is that the only game to “do its part” in the Irish playoff scenario produced Notre Dame’s opponent in the Fiesta Bowl — looking right at you Oklahoma State.

first one in the books ✅#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fZdYSr9don — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 11, 2021

There are a handful of important storylines heading into this top ten matchup, butmaybe the most talked about is Notre Dame’s NY6 win drought that stretches back to the 1994/1995 Fiesta Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes. We will dive into all of that and more as we all turn our heads towards the final game of the season and the first game of the Freeman era.

