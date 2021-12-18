On Saturday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker, Shayne Simon, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Simon was part of Notre Dame’s 2018 recruiting class and was a top 100 player overall according to the 247 Composite ranking. Shayne saw action in two games his freshman year as he took a redshirt. He didn’t quite develop into the player we thought Notre Dame was getting as he played in just 14 games over the next two years while totaling 26 total tackles from 2018-2020.

Simon did show a lot of promise in Notre Dame’s win over #1 Clemson in 2020, and he was in the mix for a major role as the Irish went into the spring. It didn’t materialize that way in fall camp, and unfortunately for everyone involved, Simon suffered a season ending injury.

Notre Dame should be just fine at linebacker with a healthy mix of veterans and youngsters on the roster next year. One of the early issues of the 2021 season for Notre Dame was the health at linebacker as Simon and Marist Liufau suffered injuries and Prince Kollie had his setback with COVID.

Simon will graduate from Notre Dame and continue his football career elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining.

Good luck Shayne!