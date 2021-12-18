On Thursday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton was named as a 1st Team All-American by the AFCA (yes, I’m a little late). This was the fifth and final All-American list — and the last one needed for Kyle to become a Consensus All-American.

Kyle’s Results

Walter Camp Football Foundation — 1st Team

FWAA — 1st Team

Associated Press — 2nd Team

Sporting News — NOT NAMED

AFCA — 1st Team

The three 1st Team selections means that Kyle Hamilton is now a Consensus All-American — the 106th in Notre Dame football history. Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks were Consensus All-Americans last year.

Kyle was almost guaranteed to be an unanimous selection before the start of the season. Eight plays into the 6th game of the year, Kyle suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year. His talent and his impact on the game is certainly justified in this selection.

Hamilton opted out of the Fiesta Bowl game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys — a game in which he would have had a snap count had he played due to the length of his recovery. He will now train for the NFL Draft where many believe him to be a top five caliber draft pick.