Remember playing H-O-R-S-E (or whatever word was fun for the day) when you were a kid? Did you ever luck your way through the game, and find yourself at the end — ready to prove the shot? Well... that’s kind of what the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are having to do today.

Up until last Saturday, the Irish were off to an abysmal start to the season. There’s no need to rehash the nonsense as we all know how bad it looked. When Notre Dame finished off the #10 Kentucky Wildcats last week, they did it with ab effort we haven’t seen this year. The Irish played solid defense, protected the ball, rebounded well, and yeah... shots started falling.

Now they have to prove it.

Notre Dame takes on the Indiana Hoosiers in the final rendition of the Crossroads Classic. The Hoosiers are 8-2 on the year with one of those losses coming in the Big 10/ACC Challenge vs the Syracuse Orange (112-110 2OT).

Kentucky is a better basketball team than Indiana, but Indiana’s aces (Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson) are quite dangerous. And besides all of that — Notre Dame has just had the worst luck/results against Indiana. The win over Kentucky was a nice win to help turn around the young season, but now Notre Dame has to prove it against Indiana before ACC play gets rolling in January.

I’ll take more heroics from Blake Wesley please.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5 point underdog — just like that Kentucky game.

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW TO WATCH

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: December 18 @ 2:30 PM

How to Watch: FOX

GAME THREAD

