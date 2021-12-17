National Signing Day did a fine job of distracting all of us, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish helped with their peculiar recruiting class. That’s all fine and dandy, but we still have a season to finish.

When Marcus Freeman first spoke to the team as the head coach, he talked about how the most important thing was to finish THIS season, and send the seniors off in the right way.

The Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys gives the Irish a wonderful opportunity to change the narrative a bit. Notre Dame hasn’t won a New Years Six bowl game since the 1994 Cotton Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies, and in most of the NY6 games that followed for the Irish — the games weren’t very competitive.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T

A win in the Fiesta Bowl would at the very least erase the narrative that has haunted the program for far too long.

Normally we would post our staff picks just a day or so before the game, but with bowl season now upon us, we might as well throw it all out for lunch.

Follow along in the comments below, and be sure to sign up for our Bowl Pick-Em contest as well.