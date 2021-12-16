Notre Dame Baseball: Link Jarrett contract got an extension

fter a season in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reached the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2002, it was announced Thursday that reigning ACC Coach of the Year Link Jarrett was extended through the 2026 season.





Link Jarrett has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2026 season!



https://t.co/hIBS0sM3bu#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Toir53UxTH — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) December 16, 2021

Jarrett, who took over from Mik Aoki prior to the 2020 season, has gone 45-15 as the Notre Dame skipper. This past season, he led the Irish to their first ACC regular season championship since joining the conference. It was also the team’s first time reaching the postseason since 2015.

In the NCAA Tournament’s South Bend Regional, the Irish dominated the Connecticut Huskies en route to their second Super Regional in program history. Despite losing to the eventual national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs in a decisive game 3, Jarrett’s second season proved that Notre Dame belonged among the elite teams of the ACC, making him the first Notre Dame coach to win a conference’s coach of the year since 2001.

Jarrett and the Irish will look to carry the momentum of their historic season into 2022 this February. A schedule release is expected soon.