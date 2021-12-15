National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish currently have 22 commitments as we begin the early period for National Signing Day. This list could have great changes on the way — or it could see no change at all. Usually the beginning of the early period sees maybe one big question mark for the Irish, but this time around there are essentially three names of note (Devin Moore, Amorion Walker, and Anthony Lucas).

It’s a really important day today. As far as I can tell, there aren’t any obvious names of “new recruits” that could sign with the Irish in February, so locking up the commitment list in December is almost like an insurance policy for the class.

The 22 commitments made before signing day represent:

17 different states with no state providing more than 2 commitments.

12 early enrollees.

A #7 ranking in the 247 Composite Team

The highest player rating average at Notre Dame since 2013.