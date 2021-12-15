The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, like every other college football program out there, has the puzzle of roster management to deal with each and every year. The biggest and best way to deal with this puzzle is through the collective effort of recruiting. While transfers can help plug a hole here and there, recruiting is every bit what the experts say it is — the life blood of the program.

One of the best ways to examine the recruiting effort by a program is though a scholarship chart. Going through each recruiting class is somewhat fair, but the scholarship chart shows how the roster is built, and it also shows what holes need to be filled.

Notre Dame’s scholarship chart, for example, clearly shows the massive numbers problem they have at wide receiver. The Irish could of had the #3 recruiting class this cycle, but if all of those players don’t directly address the thin parts of the roster — how good is that class?

Just something to think about today (and any day you talk about recruiting).

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - C'Bo Flemister* Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs* Wide Receiver Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis* Center Ashton Craig - - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson* Guard Billy Schrauth Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - - John Dirksen* Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll* - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola* Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* - Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson - D.J. Brown* Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart* - Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - - Totals 22/85 (22) 48/85 (26) 63/85 (15) 76/85 (13) 87/85 (11)