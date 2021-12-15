2022 National Signing Day: Notre Dame Football Commitment and NLI Tracker

One by one, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will add new members to its football family during the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class. Rather than beat the site down with a profile piece after each of the recruits sent in their NLI, we simply offer this recruiting tracker for the day.

OFD will offer plenty of other recruiting news and recruiting stories all day long as we fist pump our way to another really good class for the Irish.

Any new NLI’s will be registered here via a tweet, and marked off on the commitment list. Check back throughout the day to stay up to date. The recruit’s name’s are links to their past commitment posts here on OFD.

While most of Notre Dame’s current commit list is expected to sign with the Irish, WR Amorion Walker is up in the air. He will make an announcement at 10:00 AM to decide between the Irish, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There are a couple of other announcements of interest as well. 4-Star defensive back Devin Moore will announce between the Irish and the Florida Gators at 7:30 AM, and 5-Star defensive tackle Anthony Lucas will announce at 4:30 PM.

I will keep the tracker pinned to the top of the site all day, and I encourage you to use the comment section much as you would for a live game thread. There should be plenty to talk about with the Irish — and all of the other programs across the country.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have a press conference at noon. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston will have a press conference at 12:30.

NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT IS IN FOR...