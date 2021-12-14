Notre Dame National Signing Day Headquarters 2022

We have come to the beginning of the end of the 2022 football recruiting cycle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s been a wild ride that has lasted for more than two years with offers, commitments, decommitments, and now — signings.

Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period for National Signing Day. This early period will last from Wednesday until Friday. The next opportunity that a prospect will be able to sign a letter of intent will come on the next National Signing Day on February 2. We expect the vast majority of Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class to sign during the early period (like 99%) but as we’ve witnessed for years — anything can happen.

For Notre Dame to compete as a national power, they have to recruit nationally. This current class is no different than previous classes in that regard. Eighteen states are represented by the current commitments. In this class of 22, currently, Notre Dame has 12 players scheduled to enroll early in January (last year the number was 14).

Follow along in this story stream all day long — and for any needed days after.