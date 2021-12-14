Wednesday starts the early period of college football’s National Signing Day. The period for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the rest of the college football world, runs from Wednesday morning until Friday night, and is becoming more and more controversial. The spirit of the early signing period was to allow recruits to sign with their school of choice sooner, as to ease the burden of the intense recruiting process, but the unintended consequences of early coaching moves has really made the middle of December pretty nuts all the way around. Add some bowl prep in for most schools, and it’s almost like this system isn’t working that great.

For a couple of years now, I have really been down on the December signing day — but for entertainment purposes alone. I longed for the days of the single NSD and all of the fun and dram that comes with it. After just a couple of days into this week, I should just go punch myself in the face. Drama is overrated.

So what’s going to happen on Signing Day?

This won’t be a very long process on Wednesday.

National letters of intent (NLI) can start being sent into Notre Dame at 7:00 AM for the athlete’s time zone.

Notre Dame will go through the paperwork with compliance, and once everything checks out, the irish can publicly acknowledge the recruit.

4-Star defensive back Devin Moore will announce his decision between Notre Dame and the Florida Gators at 7:30 AM. Most expect him to stay home and choose the Gators.

Everyone’s Invited Tomorrow In The Naples High Auditorium! I Also Will Be Live On IG! pic.twitter.com/fxi4ayWjD9 — Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) December 14, 2021

We should know very quickly about the status of 3-Star WR Amorion Walker. While currently committed to the Irish, he could flip to the Michigan Wolverines at any moment from now until sometime on Wednesday. Michigan people are expecting the flip, and we should know by noon what the deal is.

Marcus Freeman will hold a press conference at noon, and there will be another press conference around 12:30 with Tommy Rees and Mike Elston.

By the end of the day on Wednesday (and Friday for that matter) I expect the Irish to have SIGNED a top 10 recruiting class. Whether or not Notre Dame pursues any other recruits from the end of the early period until the next NSD in February, still seems very much up in the air.

We will have much more coverage about Notre Dame’s NSD here on OFD all week.