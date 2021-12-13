Some Notre Dame fans may not be able to watch the Fiesta Bowl on TV

We are all looking forward to Notre Dame’s January 1 showdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Unfortunately, YouTube TV and ESPN are negotiating their deal, and that negotiation could mean that none of the Disney/ABC/ESPN channels will be available through the streaming service.

Members, we’re working with Disney to continue carrying Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and your local ABC station. If we’re unable to reach a fair deal by 12/17/21, we'll decrease our monthly price by $15 while content is off the platform. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 13, 2021

Hopefully the two parties can come to an agreement in short order as to not disrupt anyone’s viewing plans for the game. This will be one of the more interesting non-playoff games on the bowl schedule.

It will be the first time that both schools will have played against one another on the gridiron, and experts are expecting a good game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a two point favorite over the Cowboys, as the Irish try to get their first New Years Six win since the 1993 season.

This will also be Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut — so there are a lot of interesting stories going on here.