OFD Podcast: The Notre Dame football recruiting scoop with Tom Loy

Joshua welcomes Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) on to the show to talk about the recruiting effort of the Notre Dame Fighting as we head into National Signing Day. In this episode:

What’s the status of wide receiver C.J. Williams and his fondness for the USC Trojans?

What’s the status of wide reciever Amorion Walker and his fondness for the Michigan Wolverines?

The better than advertised Jadarian Price.

The ridiculous potential of Eli Raridon.

Is this an elite linebacker haul for the Irish?

What’s the status of defensive back Devin Moore and his fondness for the Florida Gators?

Has Marcus Freeman made a big impact on the 2022 class in his short time as the head coach?

Another elite haul of offensive lineman and why Aamil Wagner could be hosting this podcast.

The quarterback transfer portal is heating up, and Tom shares his thoughts on the situation.

Tom’s NSD plans... pray for him.

Pluse a lot more stuff from the Ninja himself.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

LOYAL $30 Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL Designed & screened in the USA. $30 at Breaking T

2022 Fiesta Bowl Shirt $30 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ready to cap off the season with a major win at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Get hyped up for the epic matchup by grabbing this Illustrated T-Shirt. It features crisp, commemorative graphics that show off your anticipation for a big Notre Dame Fighting Irish victory. $30 at Fanatics