OFD Podcast: Previwing Notre Dame’s National Signing Day and stuff

Joshua and Jude open up a December to Remember podcast gift, and are ready to share with all of you. In this episode:

HELLO!

Brian Kelly goes pole dancing.

REVIEWS!

Who was the best quarterback of the Brian kelly era?

Players are back at practice.

The Tommy Rees interview.

What it means to be “loyal” to Notre Dame, and what it means for Notre Dame to be “loyal” to you.

The media exposure.

Notre Dame’s assistants and the future.

OFD Recruiting Insider, Jack Valor, shows up to do the dirty work.

Who is signing with Notre Dame on National Signing Day?

What’s still up in the air for Notre Dame’s 2022 class?

Which position group still needs a lot of work?

Which position group did the Irish absolutely nail?

Which 2022 commit will we for sure see leaving for th NFL Draft in 2025?

The dynamic of Marcus Freeman’s ethnicity in a recruit’s living room.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

