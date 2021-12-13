OFD Podcast: Previwing Notre Dame’s National Signing Day and stuff

Be loyal like a champion today. Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12 Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ready to cap off the season with a major win at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Get hyped up for the epic matchup by grabbing this Illustrated T-Shirt. It features crisp, commemorative graphics that show off your anticipation for a big Notre Dame Fighting Irish victory.
You’re a devoted Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan and love to show it off. Add some much-needed team flair to your workout routine with this Under Armour HOVR Apex 3 Training Shoe. It features bold team colors and a crisp Notre Dame Fighting Irish logo on tongue, so no one will be able question your die-hard fandom or athletic spirit when you’re rocking these sweet kicks.
Loading comments...