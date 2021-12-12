Notre Dame Hockey: Spartans Shut Out Irish 1-0 in OT

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Michigan State Spartans Saturday as the two squads finished out their series in overtime. A spotless Irish penalty kill was nothing new to fans, but the aggression from Friday’s 3-2 Irish victory just wasn’t there the second time around.

First Period

The first twenty minutes brought a power play opportunity for each team, but both failed to snag the first goal in the period. By the end of the first, Notre Dame had tripled Michigan State’s 3 shots with 9 and had won 14 faceoffs while MSU had won 4. The two teams headed into the second with a 0-0 scoreboard.

Second Period

Notre Dame maintained control on the offense, but the Spartans began to get a little more aggressive. By the end of the period, Notre Dame had outshot Michigan State 19-13. An on-ice tiff sent players from both teams to the box. This put the Spartans on the power play at the end of the second and into the third, but the game remained scoreless.

Third Period

More scrapping, more penalties, more shots. However, more trips to the box and an added sense of urgency weren’t enough to put either team on the board and fans got some extra hockey.

Stastney with the one-timer



The Irish are getting good looks as we pass the 10 minute mark to go in the third period - we've got a nail-biter here at Compton!



NBCSN // https://t.co/3zDYwjY0X2

☘️0 - 0 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xpcNxvIruU — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) December 12, 2021

OT

It was Michigan State’s Michigan Lewandowski who found the back of the net to put his team on the board and end the game 1-0, MSU about half a minute into OT.

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan State: Mitchell Lewandowski at 00:33 in OT with assists from Drew DeRidder and Dennis Cesana

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 23 saves

Michigan State: Drew DeRidder, 30 saves

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for interference at 14:28 in the 1st

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua for boarding at 17:09 in the 1st

Michigan State: Cole Krygier for interference at 07:04 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun for cross checking at 18:23 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Griffin Loughran for cross checking at 18:23 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Chase Blackmun for roughing at 18:23 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for roughing at 04:48 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Jesse Tucker for roughing at 04:48 in the 3rd

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Niagara University Purple Eagles on Saturday, January 1 at 5 p.m. in South Bend. To catch the game, stream with Peacock.

Follow me on Twitter.