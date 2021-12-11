On Saturday, 4-Star cornerback Justyn Rhett gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2023 recruiting class. The 6’1” 192 pounder from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas chose the Irish over a hefty offer list that included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and more.

Rhett is a consensus 4-Star player ranked inside the top 10 at his position nationally. His long frame makes him dangerous in pass protection with his wide defense radius. He’s a physical player that doesn’t shy away from contact, and attacks the run game. He won’t be the fastest player on the field, but he has great athleticism and really good quicks. That athleticism and natural body length will help him a lot in coverage.

This is the 7th commitment for Notre Dame’s 2023 class. They represent six states, and five of the commitments are ranked in the top 150 nationally according to the 247 Composite Rankings. Currently, Notre Dame has the consensus #2 ranked class for the 2023 cycle.

2023 Notre Dame Football Commit List (7) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE DE Keon Keeley FL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/28/21 DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 RB Sedrick Irvin FL 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/22/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 CB Justyn Rhett NV 6'1" 192 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/11/21

The 2023 cycle will really represent the first full class for new Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Rhett’s commitment is a big one given how talented he is, but as far as the roster goes, Notre Dame has done a nice job filling out its secondary over the last few years. They could still get back Devin Moore in the 2022 class which could further strengthen the future depth chart here.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jadarian Price Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver - Amorion Walker, C.J. Williams, Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard - Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle - Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Quinn Carroll Defensive Tackle - Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer, Kahanu Kia Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson KJ Wallace Cornerback Justyn Rhett Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 7/85 (7) 30/85 (23) 56/85 (26) 71/85 (15) 83/85 (12)

This is a great pickup for the Irish and helps keep the recruiting momentum for the 2023 class strong as we head into the national signing days for the 2022 cycle. Marcus Freeman is determined to make Notre dame a top 5 national recruiter, and the 2023 class is well on its way of being that first big domino.

