Things are terrible right now for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team, and welcoming a top 10 Kentucky Wildcats team to South Bend really doesn’t feel like a fun way to turn things around. The last game against Boston College was a downright embarrassing display on the court, and exposed the Irish as a team with at least three times the questions than they have answers.

Shooting has been terrible, rebounding almost non-existent — it’s just been really bad. I feel like if I sat here for another 30 minutes, I would be hard-pressed to find anything good to say about this team other than freshman Blake Wesley looks really exciting.

Yay.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5 point underdog to Kentucky today.

Regardless of the action on the court, it’s still a game that could hold some really good vibes. LaPhonso Ellis will be inducted into Notre Dame’s Ring of Honor — and that’s always nice.

Today we honor one of the greatest to ever wear a Notre Dame uniform#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xm375Abjbo — Notre Dame Basketball (@NDmbb) December 11, 2021

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, December 11 @ 5:15 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ESPN

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.