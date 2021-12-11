Army VS Navy: How to watch, staff picks, uniform swag, and game thread

The last regular season game of the college football season has arrived, and per tradition (a somewhat new one) it will be the annual epic battle between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen. While I may be one of the most vocal critics of Notre Dame’s continued usage of the wookie life debt involving Navy, I do love this game and the ancient battle of the triple option.

Plus... these guys can really dress.

Over the years the fashion statements alone have made this a much watch game.

Who has had the Army-Navy uniforms in the last 10 years? @ArmyWP_Football | @NavyFB pic.twitter.com/3Jjm0pSkB8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 10, 2021

The versions this year may be the best ones yet.

The drip. The threads. The swag.



Whatever you call them, the uniforms for the 2021 Army-Navy game are here. And they’re pretty awesome.@nlorensensports breaks them down: https://t.co/rrHJZf79Fq — Against All Enemies (@AAE_SBN) December 2, 2021

It’s a fun game to watch. The President of the United States shows up, and due to the nature of the option offenses, it’s an action-packed game that doesn’t take too long. As far as rivalry games go, it’s right up there with the best of them — and only 8 games separate the two academies.

Navy went on a 14 game winning streak starting in 2002, but Army has fought back as a program, and the Knights have won 4 out of the last 5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Army is a 7 point favorite over Navy with an over/under of 35.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: December 11 @ 3:00 PM EST

Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

How to Watch: CBS

STAFF PICKS

Our time with Tallysight this season ain’t over. The picks are in for Army VS Navy.

