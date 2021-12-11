 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Army VS Navy: How to watch, staff picks, uniform swag, and game thread

America’s game

By Joshua Vowles
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The last regular season game of the college football season has arrived, and per tradition (a somewhat new one) it will be the annual epic battle between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen. While I may be one of the most vocal critics of Notre Dame’s continued usage of the wookie life debt involving Navy, I do love this game and the ancient battle of the triple option.

Plus... these guys can really dress.

Over the years the fashion statements alone have made this a much watch game.

The versions this year may be the best ones yet.

It’s a fun game to watch. The President of the United States shows up, and due to the nature of the option offenses, it’s an action-packed game that doesn’t take too long. As far as rivalry games go, it’s right up there with the best of them — and only 8 games separate the two academies.

Navy went on a 14 game winning streak starting in 2002, but Army has fought back as a program, and the Knights have won 4 out of the last 5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Army is a 7 point favorite over Navy with an over/under of 35.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: December 11 @ 3:00 PM EST
Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
How to Watch: CBS

STAFF PICKS

Our time with Tallysight this season ain’t over. The picks are in for Army VS Navy.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...