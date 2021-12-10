Tommy Rees is staying as the offensive coordinator of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a chaotic few days that saw Brian Kelly leave for the LSU Tigers and Marcus Freeman named as the new head coach in South Bend.

That wasn’t going to be the case on that Monday and Tuesday before we found out the Freeman news. There was a plane ready for Tommy Rees to go to Baton Rogue — and he said he almost left for LSU. In the end he said he felt the “university was under attack” and that he stayed to “fight for Notre Dame.”

On a recent podcast interview with Ryen Russillo, Rees was interviewed for more than 20 minutes about a wide range of topics, but it was his honesty and candor about the chaos that is maybe one of the most refreshing things I’ve heard from a Notre Dame assistant coach.

Take the time to listen to the full interview. It happens in the first 25 minutes of the show, and it’s an unpolished version of Tommy that the public rarely gets to hear.

