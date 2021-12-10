The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally got the news that they have been waiting on for many months now. 4-Star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth announced his commitment to Notre Dame to the staff on Thursday night, and to the world on Friday afternoon.

Schrauth held an impressive offer list, and he chose the Irish over the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Wisconsin Badgers. The 6’5” 300 pounder from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was reportedly back and forth between Notre Dame and Wisconsin over the last 5 months. Notre Dame was the favorite to land Billy, but the in-state power really gave the Irish a run for their money at the end of summer and throughout the football season.

Evaluation from 247’s Allen Trieu:

Very good two-way player in high school. Plays both sides well enough to have been recruited on both but currently projects as more of an offensive lineman. Shows good quickness off the ball as both an offensive and defensive lineman. Has good agility, which shows up a lot on defense with his penetration and swim moves. Also shows he can be violent with his hands. Has to continue to work on technique and will need more pass pro reps in college. But a tough, athletic prospect who will likely be a college guard but offers other positional possibilities.

Schrauth is the 23rd commitment in the 2022 class for the Irish. The addition of Schrauth puts the Irish back in the #5 spot in the 247 Team Composite Rankings with the early period for National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday next week.

Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List (23) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE OL Joey Tanona Indiana 6'5" 280 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/25/20 LB Nolan Ziegler Michigan 6'4" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/22/20 OL Ty Chan Massachusetts 6'6" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/2020 DE Tyson Ford Missouri 6'5" 250 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/18/21 DE Aiden Gobaira Virginia 6'6" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/06/21 RB Jadarian Price Texas 5'11" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/21/21 QB Steve Angeli New Jersey 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/04/21 WR Amorion Walker Louisiana 6'3" 178 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/10/21 CB Jaden Mickey California 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/14/21 LB Joshua Burnham Michigan 6'4" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/17/21 TE Eli Raridon Iowa 6'6" 228 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/21 TE Holden Staes Georgia 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/21 DT Donovan Hinish Pennsylvania 6'2" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/04/21 LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka California 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/19/21 OL Ashton Craig Indiana 6'5" 283 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/26/21 DB Jayden Bellamy New Jersey 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/02/21 LB Jaylen Sneed South Carolina 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/12/21 CB Benjamin Morrison Arizona 6'0" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/15/21 WR Tobias Merriweather Washington 6'4" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/04/21 WR C.J. Williams California 6'2" 193 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/08/21 OL Aamil Wagner Ohio 6'6" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/11/21 P Bryce McFerson North Carolina 6'1" 175 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 11/21/21 OL Billy Schrauth Wisconsin 6'5" 300 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/9/21

Notre Dame’soffensive line haul for this class is one of the best in the nation. It’s even better than most conferences have combined.

Top 30 offensive line commitments by conference, per the 247 Sports Composite



SEC: 8

Notre Dame: 4

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 1

Pac-12: 1 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 10, 2021

Schrauth will join Aamil Wagner, Ty Chan, and Joey Tanona in this class — but it’s the two year cycle with the offensive lineman that’s really impressive. While we still don’t know the exact future for offensive line coach Jeff Quinn — there is no doubt that he helped the Irish stockpile some of the best talent in the nation along the offensive line.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree - C'Bo Flemister* Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs* Wide Receiver Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis* Center Ashton Craig - - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson* Guard Billy Schrauth Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - - John Dirksen* Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll* - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey Jayson Ademilola Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola* Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* - Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts - D.J. Brown* Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart* - Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - - Totals 23/85 (23) 49/85 (26) 64/85 (15) 77/85 (13) 88/85 (11)

This is really a HUGE win for the Irish in every respect. Schrauth is the first player from Wisconsin to commit to the Irish in over 20 years — and he’s doing it with a new head coach in Marcus freeman and the status of his position coach in the air. Tommy Rees and Coach Freeman went directly to Billy after Freeman’s coaching announcement, which should tell you how important they believe him to be in this class.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR BILLY!