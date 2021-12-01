Just moments before the news broke that Marcus Freeman will be named as the new head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish we caught word that Tommy Rees will stay in South Bend as the offensive coordinator.

Source: Tommy Rees is expected to inform Notre Dame his intentions to stay with the Irish as OC. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 2, 2021

Rees was being courted by Brian Kelly to go down to Baton Rogue to be the new offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers. Obviously, Kelly and LSU were dropping a boatload of money on Tommy’s lap to help him make the decision. Once it became a little clearer that Freeman was going to be the head coach, players turned their social media efforts towards retaining Tommy with the hashtag #PayTommyRees.

It would have been hard to see Tommy leave Notre Dame — a place where he has spent so much time as a player and as a coach, but money does talk, and Tommy likely has head coaching aspirations of his own — but not today.