Notre Dame Football: Tommy Rees to stay as the offensive coordinator for the Irish

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Michigan at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just moments before the news broke that Marcus Freeman will be named as the new head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish we caught word that Tommy Rees will stay in South Bend as the offensive coordinator.

Rees was being courted by Brian Kelly to go down to Baton Rogue to be the new offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers. Obviously, Kelly and LSU were dropping a boatload of money on Tommy’s lap to help him make the decision. Once it became a little clearer that Freeman was going to be the head coach, players turned their social media efforts towards retaining Tommy with the hashtag #PayTommyRees.

It would have been hard to see Tommy leave Notre Dame — a place where he has spent so much time as a player and as a coach, but money does talk, and Tommy likely has head coaching aspirations of his own — but not today.

