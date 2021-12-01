Blue-Gold Illustrated obtained video of Brian Kelly’s farewell speech to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, and published a transcript of the address which lasted three minutes and forty seconds.

Brian Kelly spoke to Notre Dame players early Tuesday morning to personally tell them of his decision to leave the program he spent 12 years building.@BGInews obtained exclusive video of Kelly's speech to the Irish, which lasted just shy of four minutes.https://t.co/i2pOiTH4fF — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 1, 2021

Within that short time span, Kelly showed himself to be the aloof and smug cartoon character that the national media made him out to be during his time in South Bend. BK made sure to let everyone know that there was no blame to be issued for his departure — none at all.

“So, many times people look in for a reason to blame or there was a reason for something — there was nothing here but first-class in everything that Notre Dame has done for me and my family. I saw my time here as a blessing working with incredible men on a day-to-day basis.” “But there comes a time where you look in your life for another opportunity. And I felt like it was time in my life for another challenge. And I saw that opportunity in a very short window and felt that it was best for me and my family to pursue a new challenge.” “So there is no one to blame. There is nobody that is at fault. Nobody did anything wrong. You guys have been the backbone of this program in what you’ve accomplished and will continue to do that.” “I think you’re one of the four best teams in the country. Jack [Swarbrick] is going to get somebody that will continue to lead this program in incredible fashion. I don’t know what it holds for us moving forward, but I hope to heck it means you’re playing for the national championship because you absolutely deserve it.”

So he’s completely full of shit. HE is in the wrong here, and uses a classic misdirection move that cheating spouses use when they finally decide to shack up with their “friend” from work.

He talks about “new opportunity” like it’s some type of religious mission rather than saying the truth... more money, and a perceived easier way to win a national championship. But he can’t tell them that — can he? He can’t tell this team that HE recruited that he doesn’t think they’re good enough to ever win a national championship, while bolting for a program that was 6-6 on the year.

He can’t tell them that he thinks they’re less than all of that, because he tells them that he thinks they are one of the top four teams in the nation — which clearly he does not. He wishes them all the best on that endeavor, all while trying to poach many members of the coaching staff that has coached this team that doesn’t give him the best opportunity to win a national championship.

It was almost 4 minutes of bullshit and then he just left.

The fault for the situation is entirely his, because of his actions and his decisions. He knows he’s doing them wrong, and it’s why he talks about “no blame” so he can shuffle into the no blame circle while he has mud on his shoes.

He has every right to leave Notre Dame for more money — and really for whatever reason he chooses. He shouldn’t, however, have the right to manipulate the narrative of his actions to those that have depended on him the most.

Peace out.