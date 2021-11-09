College Football Playoff Rankings: Notre Dame ranked #9 after week 10

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in at #9 in the newest set of college football playoff rankings.

November 9️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings



9️⃣. Notre Dame

The rest of the top 10 looked like this:

A couple of things here...

The committee decided that head-to-head means nothing when the record is the same as they ranked Michigan over Michigan State.

And that’s the light issue.

The bigger issue is that Notre Dame has the exact same record as the Michigan schools and lost to an undefeated #5 team — and it all the way back at #9.

None of it really makes sense, but what does make sense is that the committee doesn’t respect Notre Dame at all, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all when in a few weeks the rankings have three teams with two losses ranked ahead of the Irish.

Notre Dame now has wins over two Top 20 schools in #19 Purdue Boilermakers and #18 Wisconsin Badgers.