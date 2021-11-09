Quick Recap: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Beats Ohio 105-69

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just completed their first regular season game against the Ohio Bobcats. Let’s take a look a quick look at how the game shook out tonight in Purcell Pavilion.

First Half

The first half was back and forth for both teams, with the Irish and Bobcats trading many buckets. The Irish had somewhat of a timid start to the game, but they were moving the ball well against the zone Ohio had. Both teams had 9 turnovers in the first half, so there were some mistakes on both sides. At the end of the half, the Irish led 47-42 at half. ND shot about 45% from the field, while Ohio kept relative pace with 40% shooting. There were 8 players that saw action in the first half for the Irish, and 7 of them had points. Maya Dodson and Maddy Westbeld led the scoring for the Irish with 9 points each.

Six players with six or more points — it's a pretty balanced first-half boxscore! @maddy_westbeld and @mydod_15 have nine each and @SamBrunelle_33 adds seven to lead the squad ☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/qUHt6J1ZTT — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) November 10, 2021

Second Half

The Irish started to open it up with a 17-6 run in the third quarter while Ohio only had 2 FGs in the first 5 and a half minutes. The Bobcats started to play with more desperation, making errant passes and other forced errors due to the rising deficit they were facing. It was becoming a rout as the Irish outscored the Bobcats 34-13 to take a commanding lead of 81-55 into the final quarter. In that third quarter, Dara Mabrey hit a three-pointer that gave her and her two sisters 700 total three-point field goals combined for all Mabrey Irish players!

@daramabrey's third three-pointer of the night was a big one.



With the make, the Mabrey sisters now have a combined 700 threes in their careers!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/aKT1OpyeTG — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) November 10, 2021

About halfway through the fourth quarter, the Irish were shooting about 63% from the field and about 47% from three-point land for the whole game. You really can’t ask for more than that from an offensive performance. By the time the TV timeout in the fourth quarter hit, the Irish had over 90 points and had led by more than 30 points for a few minutes. The Irish also passed the 30 assists mark on the night, which is so awesome to see. At the end of the game, the Irish won by the commanding score of 105-69.

Next Up

The Irish next play on Thursday night at 7 PM in Purcell Pavilion when they take on Western Illinois. It will again be available on ACC Network Extra and on the Notre Dame Radio Network.