We will find out what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish later tonight when they release their second set of rankings on ESPN. As of right now, we know the 8-1 Irish are currently #10 in those rankings and have a small chance of making the playoff. Should that end up being the case, Notre Dame is still in excellent position for a New Year’s Six bowl game.
So let’s take a look at where some in the media have the Irish playing in the postseason.
ESPN (Schlabach)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ESPN (Bonagura)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Cincinnati Bearcats
CBS (Palm)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers
Athlon
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies
College Football News
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans
ON3
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies
