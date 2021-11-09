 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Irish bowl projections after week 10

There’s a theme here

By Joshua Vowles
Navy v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

We will find out what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish later tonight when they release their second set of rankings on ESPN. As of right now, we know the 8-1 Irish are currently #10 in those rankings and have a small chance of making the playoff. Should that end up being the case, Notre Dame is still in excellent position for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

So let’s take a look at where some in the media have the Irish playing in the postseason.

ESPN (Schlabach)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ESPN (Bonagura)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Cincinnati Bearcats

CBS (Palm)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

Athlon

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies

College Football News

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans

ON3

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies

