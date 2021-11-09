We will find out what the college football playoff committee thinks of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish later tonight when they release their second set of rankings on ESPN. As of right now, we know the 8-1 Irish are currently #10 in those rankings and have a small chance of making the playoff. Should that end up being the case, Notre Dame is still in excellent position for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

So let’s take a look at where some in the media have the Irish playing in the postseason.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Wake Forest Demon Deacons

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Cincinnati Bearcats

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Pittsburgh Panthers

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

December 30, 7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

﻿January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Texas A&M Aggies