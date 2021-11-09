Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Virginia Cavaliers: Betting Lines

The Irish Will Go to the Commonwealth as Favorites

Good teams win, great teams cover. That can still apply to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they covered the spread for the fourth straight game last Saturday against Navy. As very big home favorites against a Navy team that has been struggling, the Irish still were able to cover a three-touchdown spread. This coming weekend against the Virginia Cavaliers, the Irish are not that big of favorites, but favorites all the same. Let’s see how it is shaking out.

ND vs. UVA Betting Lines

As we can see, the Irish hold onto being the betting favorite this weekend. At a 5.5-point favorite, Vegas is suggesting this game could be closer. However, the Irish are still -225 on the moneyline, which is a substantial favorite. The point total is at 64 points on the dot, so there is a prediction there could be more points scored this weekend.

According to Oddsshark, they are showing similar numbers and predicting an Irish win and cover - about a 7-point Irish victory. However, they are predicting that the point total will be just under that 64 number. One of the interesting things about the point total this week is that the Cavaliers average over 500 yards of offense, and that might play into what we have seen with the Irish defense this year. Besides playing Navy last week, the Irish just gave up 34 points to UNC. But, the defense was a force last week against Navy, so the defensive efficiency of the Irish will have to be put to the test.

As for some trends to note, the Irish are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games and 8-0 ATS in their last 8 November games. However, UVA has covered the spread in 8 of their last 9 home games. And, the last 6 times UVA has played an FBS Independent, the total has gone over.

Matty G’s Prediction

I am going to predict that this is probably going to be more of a shootout like we saw against UNC. The Irish have played into that when that has been an opponent’s strength this year. I know that there are many injuries to the receivers, but we could see Kyren Williams in the slot as well as in the backfield. I could see this being an annoyingly close game, but I predict about a 7-point ND victory. With that, I could see the score being something like 38-31 or 41-34, so I’m going to predict that we hit the over on Saturday.

DAMHSA BUA Count

Last week, the under hit on the DAMHSA BUAs. This week, I’m going to set it at 5.5. Do you think we keep pace and score 6 TDs, or will that number be too high? Let us know in the poll and in the comments about anything related to this week’s betting lines.

Go Irish. Beat Hoos.