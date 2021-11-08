On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released their highly anticipated depth chart for Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers. With injuries mounting, and a chance (even if it isn’t the best) to make the college football playoff, the Irish depth chart is starting to look a lot different on at least one side of the ball,

OFFENSE

Depth Chart — OFFENSE QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT QB RB WR WR WR TE LT LG C RG RT #17 Jack Coan #23 Kyren Williams #4 Kevin Austin #21 Lorenzo Styles #0 Braden Lenzy #87 Michael Mayer #76 Joe Alt #73 Andrew Kristofic #55 Jarrett Patterson #62 Cain Madden #75 Josh Lugg #10 Drew Pyne #25 Chris Tyree #16 Deion Colzie #29 Matt Salerno #21 Lorenzo Styles #85 George Takacs #79 Tosh Baker #52 Zeke Correll #78 Pat Coogan #56 John Dirksen #77 Quinn Carroll #12 Tyler Buchner OR #22 Logan Diggs - - - #88 Mitchell Evans - #50 Rocco Spindler - - -

Brian Kelly announced that Avery Davis tore his ACL and is done for the season. Replacing him in the slot will be freshman Lorenzo Styles who had been backing up Braden Lenzy (and still listed as the back up on the field side). Kelly also stated that freshman WR Jayden Thomas was moved up to the varsity team this week, though there isn’t a gameplan for him in the offense this week. Running back Logan Diggs had essentially been the backup to Kyren Williams over the past two weeks as Chris Tyree battled a turf toe injury, and now Diggs is listed as an OR with Tyree as the number two back. Notre Dame did not list Michael Carmody as that jumbo TE this week.

DEFENSE

Depth Chart — DEFENSE VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB VYPER DE DT NG STRONG DE WILL MIKE ROVER CB SS FS CB #7 Isaiah Foskey #57 Jayson Ademilola #41 Kurt Hinish #95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #27 JD Bertrand #40 Drew White #24 Jack Kiser #5 Cam Hart #3 Houston Griffith #2 DJ Brown #6 Clarence Lewis #9 Justin Ademilola #99 Rylie Mills #56 Howard Cross #31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah #32 Prince Kollie #52 Bo Bauer OR #10 Isaiah Pryor #11 Ramon Henderson #16 KJ Wallace #10 Isaiah Pryor #28 TaRiq Bracy OR #12 Jordan Botelho #54 Jacob Lacey #54 Jacob Lacey #90 Alexander Ehrensberger - - OR #26 Xavier Watts - - - -

No changes to the defensive depth chart this week... as of right now. Kyle Hamilton has been out since early in the USC game with a knee injury, and Kelly noted today that they could get still news today that he can play Saturday. Now... all of this is going to be a wait and see thing as it’s more than the injury itself with Hamilton possibly being a top 5 NFL Draft pick this spring. Kelly said if Hamilton is ready to go (with all of those variables) he can play Saturday despite missing so much time and practice.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Depth Chart — SPECIAL TEAMS KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN KICKOFF PLACEKICKER PUNTER LONG SNAPPER HOLDER PUNT RETURN KICK RETURN #39 Jonathan Doerer #39 Jonathan Doere #19 Jay Bramblett #65 Michael Vinson #19 Jay Bramblett #29 Matt Salerno #25 Chris Tyree #91 Josh Bryan #91 Josh Bryan #39 Jonathan Doerer #44 Alex Peitsch #30 Jake Rittman OR #23 Kyren Williams #29 Matt Salerno

No changes on special teams this week, but I do really hope Chase Ketterer remains part of the kickoff cover team.