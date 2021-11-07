Week 10 Top 25
Quick Hitter
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business again on Saturday in South Bend against the Navy Midshipmen The Irish moved up to #7 both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll. The offense came out sleeping, but found their footing late in the second quarter and again in the late third/fourth. They suffered a massive loss in Avery Davis, who is almost certainly done for the year. Look for Styles/Lenzy to pick up that slack in the slot, but more on that later. Marcus Freeman absolutely answered in bell in one of the most dominant defensive performances we’ve seen in some time. Kurt Hinish was electric along with the rest of the D line. I also haaaate to get ahead of myself, but Xavier Watts looked like the real deal and the future at the Safety position. Look for him to be a contributor the rest of the way.
Notre Dame Opponent Rankings Quick Hits
- Cincinnati Bearcats: Dropped to #3/#2 . The Bearcats honestly shocked me this weekend. After feeling disrespected by the Playoff Committee, I expected them to come out with their hair on fire with style points in mind. They did the exact opposite and continued their mediocre stretch when they needed blowouts. Cincy needs to turn it around quickly to be reconsidered for the playoffs. Hand up ya’ll, I didn’t see this coming.
- Purdue Boilermakers: (unranked) This is looking like it really could be the best win on ND’s schedule this year. They have knocked off both the #2 and #3 teams in the country. They have a HUGE matchup at Ohio State next weekend and will look to shock the world again. OSU is vulnerable and we should all be rooting like crazy for the Boilermakers down the stretch. I’ll be surprised if Purdue isn’t ranked in the CFP this week.
- Wisconsin Badgers: #20/#24. Well well well. The Wisconsin Badgers are getting hot as the head into an easy stretch of their Big 10 Schedule. They should finish at 9-3 and likely will face Ohio State in the big 10 Championship. Like Purdue, Irish fans should be rooting hard for the Badgers the rest of the way.
