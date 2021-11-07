Week 10 Top 25

Quick Hitter

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took care of business again on Saturday in South Bend against the Navy Midshipmen The Irish moved up to #7 both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll. The offense came out sleeping, but found their footing late in the second quarter and again in the late third/fourth. They suffered a massive loss in Avery Davis, who is almost certainly done for the year. Look for Styles/Lenzy to pick up that slack in the slot, but more on that later. Marcus Freeman absolutely answered in bell in one of the most dominant defensive performances we’ve seen in some time. Kurt Hinish was electric along with the rest of the D line. I also haaaate to get ahead of myself, but Xavier Watts looked like the real deal and the future at the Safety position. Look for him to be a contributor the rest of the way.

Notre Dame Opponent Rankings Quick Hits