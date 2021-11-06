Notre Dame Torpedos Embattled Midshipmen, 34-6

The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 8-1 by beating the Navy Midshipmen, 34-6, on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kevin Austin had a career high 139 yards receiving — including a 70-yard touchdown reception just before halftime — to preserve the Irish win and hand Navy it’s seventh loss in nine games.

Notre Dame got contributions from several of its freshmen, including 59 yards and a rushing score from running back Logan Diggs. Deion Colzie caught a pass for 31 yards and Lorenzo Styles had another for 13 yards.

Kurt Hinish paced all Irish defenders with 10 tackles (8 solo), of which two were for a loss and one was a sack. His tackle of Navy replacement quarterback Xavier Arline in the end zone started a 17-0 fourth quarter for the Irish to turn a 17-6 game into an easy cover.

Jack Coan was 23-for-29 for 269 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked three times. Notre Dame was 7-for-13 on third downs and missed their only fourth down try, while Navy was 7-19 on third and fourth downs. Neither team had a turnover.

Navy kept the ball for 34 minutes, but were limited to 184 rushing yards and just 18 yards passing on one completion.

The Irish may have suffered yet another injury to their offensive corps. Avery Davis exited the game in the fourth quarter with a non-contact injury. If the fifth-year senior is unable to play next Saturday at Virginia, the Irish will be down to five scholarship receivers, three of which — Colzie, Styles and Jayden Thomas — are freshmen.

The Cavaliers had a bye this week.