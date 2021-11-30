We found out what the college football playoff committee thinks of Notre Dame on Tuesday night when they ranked the Oklahoma State Cowboys ahead of the Irish. With just championship weekend left, the chances of Notre Dame moving up at least two spots into the final four is actually “not that bad” when you look at the matchups and remember that the season has been wild.

According to the people making the projections, if things go mostly chalk, Notre Dame is likely headed out west to the Fiesta Bowl. The Sporting News is the lone national outlet that has Notre Dame in the playoff. DraftKings Sportsbook has ND rooting interest Georgia as a favorite, while the oither rooting interests Houston, Baylor, and Iowa are underdogs.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

January 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Notre Dame VS Baylor Bears

Notre Dame VS Michigan State Spartans

CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m

Notre Dame VS Georgia Bulldogs