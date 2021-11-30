The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stay at #6 in the latest college football playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

November 3️⃣0️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings



6️⃣. Notre Dame // @NDFootball — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

Notre Dame was not rewarded for their blowout wins in November, but also it’s a consequence of a schedule in which the Irish have ZERO wins over top 25 schools. Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota on Saturday and Oklahoma State’s win over Oklahoma was more than enough to create this position for Notre Dame.

With no game being played this week for Notre Dame, there is nothing they can do about their playoff future.

Obviously this isn’t the end of it — especially in a season that has been very unpredicatable. With losses available to Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State available this weekend, there is still a chance for the Irish to move up into the top 4.

Gary Barta said that Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame DID NOT affect this week’s rankings, but they could in the final rankings as they are part of their protocol.