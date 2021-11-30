REPORT: Notre Dame will keep Matt Balis as strength and conditioning coach

Blue and Gold Illustrated on Rivals is reporting that Notre Dame will keep Matt Bali’s on as the Director of Football Performance — which is the fancy title for the main strength and conditioning coach.

This is a HUGE win for the Notre Dame football program and for whoever eventually ends up as the next head coach.

If you listen to players on various different formats, you already know of the respect they have for Matt Balis — and of his importance and role during Notre Dame’s ascension as a top program since the disaster of the 2016 season.

We continue to wait for more news across the rest of the coaching positions. There are a bunch of different scenarios that could still happen in South Bend, but the speed of the process seems to be moving at a fair pace, and this shouldn’t take too long before we know much more.