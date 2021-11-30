The first decommitment in this post Brian Kelly world for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish belongs to 4-Star defensive back Devin Moore, from Naples, Florida.

Moore committed to the Irish back in July with a healthy offer list that included the Alabama Crimson Tide and many other top programs from around the country. And yes... the LSU Tigers offered Moore this fall.

There is just no way around these things right now with a clear path by Notre Dame and Jack Swarbrick. I would expect at least a few other decommitments if the coaching search drags on over the next couple of weeks. I can’t say for certain if Notre Dame will still be under consideration — but he chose Notre Dame for certain reasons, and if the next head coach can convince him that those reasons are still valid without Brian kelly, then maybe there’s a chance to pull Moore back into the class.

Notre Dame’s class now has 22 commits and is currently ranked #4 according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Commit List (22) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE COMMIT DATE OL Joey Tanona Indiana 6'5" 280 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/25/20 LB Nolan Ziegler Michigan 6'4" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/22/20 OL Ty Chan Massachusetts 6'6" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/2020 DE Tyson Ford Missouri 6'5" 250 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/18/21 DE Aiden Gobaira Virginia 6'6" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/06/21 RB Jadarian Price Texas 5'11" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/21/21 QB Steve Angeli New Jersey 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/04/21 WR Amorion Walker Louisiana 6'3" 178 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/10/21 CB Jaden Mickey California 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/14/21 LB Joshua Burnham Michigan 6'4" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/17/21 TE Eli Raridon Iowa 6'6" 228 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/21 TE Holden Staes Georgia 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/21 DT Donovan Hinish Pennsylvania 6'2" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/04/21 LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka California 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/19/21 OL Ashton Craig Indiana 6'5" 283 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/26/21 DB Jayden Bellamy New Jersey 5'11" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/02/21 LB Jaylen Sneed South Carolina 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/12/21 CB Benjamin Morrison Arizona 6'0" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/15/21 WR Tobias Merriweather Washington 6'4" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/04/21 WR C.J. Williams California 6'2" 193 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/08/21 OL Aamil Wagner Ohio 6'6" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/11/21 P Bryce McFerson 6'1" 175 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 6⭐️ SAILER 11/21/21

The scholarship chart below is a little inaccurate (and Kyle hasn’t publicly said he’s gone yet lol). The defensive backs have (and will still be) moved around a bit — but at least you can see the bodies to work with as of right now.

2022 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th Year Quarterback Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus III Drew Pyne - - Running Back Jadarian Price Logan Diggs, Audric Estime Chris Tyree Kyren Williams* C'Bo Flemister* Tight End Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - George Takacs* Wide Receiver Amorion Walker, Tobias Merriweather, C.J. Williams Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - - Braden Lenzy*, Kevin Austin*, Joe Wilkins*, Avery Davis* Center Ashton Craig - - Zeke Correll* Jarrett Patterson* Guard - Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler - - John Dirksen* Tackle Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic*, Quinn Carroll* - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross*, Jacob Lacey, - Defensive End Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah*, Isaiah Foskey*, Osita Ekwonu* Justin Ademilola* Linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia - Jack Kiser*, Marist Liufau*, JD Bertrand* - Safety Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee Xavier Watts Litchfield Ajavon*, Kyle Hamilton D.J. Brown* Cornerback Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson K.J. Wallace*, Cam Hart* - Specialists Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - - Totals 22/85 (22) 48/85 (26) 63/85 (15) 79/85 (16) 89/85 (10)

This really has boiled down to a waiting game with consequences for time spent. It is what it is until it isn’t any longer.