The saga of the Notre Dame Football head coach search

How was your Monday? If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it was just another fine day — and then things went nuts. Personally, I posted a story with my opinion that Brian Kelly was not leaving ND for the LSU Tigers, and just about one minute later, Pete Thamel reported that Kelly was INDEED going to be the next head coach down in Baton Rouge.

It was crazy.

To try and keep tabs on all of the ins and outs and comings and goings, we’re just going to go ahead and throw up this stream to stay nice and organized. TRAITS!

As my first paragraph stated, things can change quite quickly and I fully believe that will remain the case for weeks to come because of this massive change. Yes... this includes transfers news and recruiting. It’s going to be wild — really wild.

Everything is going to be fine. (Just repeat that over and over again).