Monday certainly went full fire alarm with the news that the LSU Tigers are targeting Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly as their top man for the head coaching job in Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: LSU is targeting Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their next Head Coach, per @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/Ge7zKBYOJ9 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 29, 2021

You’ll have to forgive me for the lateness of this post, and for its briefness. I have been dealing with some personal matters that required more of me than this site today — but I can’t let this slide either.

So here’s my take, and it’s 99.2% opinion (or something like that):

Michigan State just paid a ton of money to keep Mel Tucker in East Lansing. Lincoln Riley left the Oklahoma Sooners for the USC Trojans and a boatload of money... coaches everywhere want to get paid. Brian Kelly is no exception, and his agent has sent out the smokescreen for years to help Kelly’s contract negotiations with Notre Dame. While I 100% believe that LSU is locked in on Kelly as a potential hire, I don’t believe Brian Kelly would eventually pull the trigger. Listen? Sure — but leave Notre Dame for LSU? No.

Kelly is at the tailend of his coaching career, because he’s always stated that he’d like to do something else after. Does a 5 year stint in the toughest division in the toughest conference in the country sound like a fun farewell? It’s not like he would be taking over at Alabama and Georgia. LSU has some serious problems right now that need fixed, and most of that fixing will have to come on the recruiting trail against Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, and on and on.

It’s a tough job that is going to require MORE of Brian Kelly than what he’s been able to give at Notre Dame — and he’s done an amazing job in South Bend.

My theory about Brian Kelly’s time left at Notre Dame remains the same as far as I’m concerned. His contract was just extended through 2024, and I have maintained that he will get another extension soon through 2026 with his final year being in 2025. This noise just helps him get a little more coin from Notre Dame as it unfolds. His new home built just off of campus will basically create an unofficial emeritus position for him at Notre Dame along the same lines as Moose Krause had during his retirement.

Just my thoughts — you may discuss below.