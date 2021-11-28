Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brendon Clark left the team earlier this season with an intent to transfer. On Sunday, Clark tweeted out that his new home will be with the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Thankful for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/qcVLYIeU6I — Brendon Clark (@bren__clark) November 28, 2021

Clark is a Virginia native and played for Midlothian High School. He was once a commitment for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2019 cycle before flipping to Notre Dame.

Brendon had a nagging knee injury that required surgery last year. My opinion was that if the injury wasn’t there, Clark would have likely been Notre Dame’s starting quarterback this season. There are a lot of Ian Book like traits with Clark game, and I really loved his quick release. The injury helped push Notre Dame into the transfer portal for Jack Coan, and it gave time for Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne to grow more within the offense.

Best of luck to Brendon at ODU and beyond!